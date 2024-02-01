In Lviv region, a district council member illegally alienated 4 hectares of communal land worth almost UAH 6 million

The former head of the village council of Lviv region, now a deputy of one of the local district councils, illegally increased the boundaries of the village and changed the ownership of 4 hectares of communal land, which led to almost 6 million hryvnias in losses. This is reported by the National Police of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

In Lviv region, a former head of a village council, who is now a member of the local council, was served a notice of suspicion for abuse of office and legalization of the proceeds of crime.

According to the investigation, the official, while heading the village council, violated the procedures and changed the status and ownership of the land of the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences without proper approval. The land was then transferred to private hands, and one plot was granted to the official's wife.

The illegal actions resulted in the alienation of 4 hectares of land, and the total amount of damage caused was almost UAH 6 million.

In addition, a business entity in the field of engineering, geology, and geodesy, which participated in the design and technical documentation, was suspected of abuse of office.

Measures to return the land plots to state ownership are currently underway.

