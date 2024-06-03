In Lviv region a boy broke through his hand with a fence while playing on a sports field

A young boy broke through his arm with a metal fence while playing on a sports field in the Lviv region, rescuers helped free his hand, and the child was handed over to doctors, the state emergency service of Ukraine reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

"In Lviv region, during a game on a sports field, a boy born in 2014 was injured. he broke through his arm with a metal fence," the State Emergency Service reported in social networks.

Rescuers, as noted, released the child's hand and handed it over to doctors for further examination and treatment.

