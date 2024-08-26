In Lviv, a woman did not stand up during the anthem in the shelter of the district administration: the city council reacted

In Lviv, during the air raid, a woman did not stand up during the national anthem in the shelter of the Zaliznychnyi district administration. The city council assured her that she was not an employee of the city institution. UNN reports this with reference to the telegram channel of the Lviv City Council.

Regarding the situation that occurred today during the air raid in the shelter of the Zaliznychnyi District Administration: the woman who did not stand up during the minute of silence and the anthem is not an employee of the city institution - , the city council said in a statement.

At the same time, the mayor's office called on residents to respect the state symbols of Ukraine and honor the memory of people who died as a result of the occupier's hostile actions.

