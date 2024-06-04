ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
In Luhansk region enemy launched 30 strikes on Nevsky, more than 2500 teenagers from occupied territories will be forced by Russians to undergo military training - RMA

In Luhansk region enemy launched 30 strikes on Nevsky, more than 2500 teenagers from occupied territories will be forced by Russians to undergo military training - RMA

Kyiv  •  UNN

Russians launched 30 strikes on Nevsky, Luhansk region, and more than 2.5 thousand teenagers from the occupied territories are forced to undergo military training in the Russian Federation.

In the Luhansk region, the Russians launched 30 strikes on Nevsky Prospekt, and in the occupied territories, more than 2.5 thousand teenagers will be forced by the Russians to undergo military training, the Luhansk RMA reported on Tuesday on social networks, UNN writes.

Details

"the Russians shelled Nevsky Prospekt with all types of weapons – mortars, barrel and rocket artillery. 30 explosions were recorded in different parts of the village. It is extremely dangerous to stay there," said Artem Lysogor, chairman of the Luhansk RMA.

Also, according to him, Stelmakhovka, Kuzemovka, Makeyevka and Grekovka came under fire from the invaders.

In the Kupyansky direction, according to Lysogor, tension remains near Stelmakhovka. The enemy's intentions to advance towards Nevsky and Serebryansky Forestry failed. The situation is under the control of the Defense Forces. during the day, the enemy lost 61 people in this direction. Two vehicles were destroyed, a tank, two artillery systems and one air defense system were damaged.

The invaders in the Seversky direction, according to Lysogor, made 24 attempts to break into the battle formations of our units, in particular, near Belogorovka. Ukrainian soldiers destroyed two tanks, an armored combat vehicle, an artillery system and two electronic warfare systems. Manpower losses amount to 91 people killed and wounded.

At the same time, as indicated in the RMA, "more than two and a half thousand children aged 13 to 17 years from the temporarily occupied territories will undergo military training in the Volgograd region this year.

"On the territory of the Russian Federation in the summer of last year, they began to actively open military sports centers" Warrior", where teenagers are trained for further participation in combat operations. local collaborators are selected for such exercises independently. First of all, they pay attention to the physical development of the child, actively engage in psychological processing," the RMA noted.

