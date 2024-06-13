ukenru
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

In Kyiv, two men kidnapped a doctor for a ransom of $2 million: one was found, the other is still being searched

In Kyiv, two men kidnapped a doctor for a ransom of $2 million: one was found, the other is still being searched

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28449 views

Two men kidnapped a cardiac surgeon in Kyiv for a ransom of $2 million, injected him with an unknown substance, and stole 15,000 hryvnias.

Law enforcement officers have served suspicion notices to two men who kidnapped a cardiac surgeon in Kyiv for a ransom of $2 million. This was reported by the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office, UNN reports. 

Under the procedural supervision of the Solomianskyi District Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv, two men who abducted a cardiac surgeon were exposed and served a notice of suspicion. They are charged with illegal imprisonment and kidnapping, robbery and extortion (Part 2 Article 146, Part 4 Article 186, Part 4 Article 189 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)

- the statement said.

According to the investigation, the suspects agreed to kidnap the doctor for ransom. When the victim was walking past a house in  Kyiv, a car drove up to him and men got out. 

One of them introduced himself as a law enforcement officer. The suspects then forced the victim into a car, put a black bag over his head and injected him with an unknown substance in his leg. 

The doctor was told that it was "poison". After that, they demanded 2 million USD from him for providing the "antidote". Realizing that the man did not have such money, they searched him and took 15,000 UAH in his bag. 

The kidnappers then dropped the doctor off at Sovski Ponds in Kyiv and disappeared.

Law enforcement officers detained one of the men. Currently, the Solomyansky District Court of Kyiv has imposed on him a custodial detention as a measure of restraint.

As for the other, measures are reportedly being taken to establish his whereabouts and choose a preventive measure.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

