In Kyiv, traffic will be blocked for a month at an interchange near the Degtyarivskyi Bridge

In Kyiv, from February 10 to March 10, traffic will be blocked on the section of the interchange near the Degtyarivskyi Bridge. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Kyiv City State Administration.

Details

From February 10 to March 10, traffic will be blocked at the intersection of Degtyarivska and Oleksandr Dovzhenko streets. The changes are related to the continuation of the reconstruction of this interchange - the agency explained.

In particular, traffic will be blocked at the exits:

from Olena Teliha Street to Degtyarivska Street (in the direction of Beresteyska metro station);

from Degtyarivska Street to Oleksandr Dovzhenko Street (towards the Shuliavska metro station).

It is noted that the road builders plan to complete the entire complex of works at the facility by the end of May this year.

