In Kyiv, traffic on the exit from Degtyarivska Street will be blocked for more than a month

In Kyiv, from March 1 to April 5, traffic will be blocked at the intersection of Degtyarivska and Oleksandr Dovzhenko streets. This was reported by the press service of Kyivavtodor, UNN reports.

Details

The agency explains that the changes are related to the continuation of the reconstruction of this interchange.

Thus, traffic will be blocked at the exit from Degtyarivska Street to Olena Teliha Street. Traffic will be detoured around the construction site via internal exits and entrances to the building and adjacent streets.

As part of the reconstruction of the interchange, traffic is also blocked at the exits:

from Olena Teliha Street to Degtyarivska Street (in the direction of Beresteyska metro station);

from Degtyarivska Street to Oleksandr Dovzhenko Street (towards the Shuliavska metro station).

