In Kyiv, the memory of fallen soldiers will be honored daily on the screens of shopping malls

From now on, every day a video about three soldiers who gave their lives defending Ukraine will be shown on the screens of the Gulliver shopping and entertainment center in Kyiv . This was reported by the "Memorial Memory Platform", UNN reports.

Details

The videos will be broadcast at 19:00. Each of them will tell the story of three defenders from different parts of Ukraine. The video was first shown on the mall's screens on January 17.

The team of the Memorial Memory Platform emphasizes the importance of talking about fallen defenders in public space. Therefore, Memorial plans to expand locations for commemorating the fallen in public space.

The Memorial platform team believes that the memory of the dead can be truly preserved only through joint efforts. The responsibility in this matter cannot be placed solely on the state or certain institutions. If we want to have a future, this is our common duty: the government, civil society organizations, business, and every person who cares - says Lera Lauda, co-founder of the Memorial platform.

