Farewell ceremony held in Kyiv for poet Maksym Kryvtsov, who died in the war, call sign "Dali"

On January 11, a funeral service for the fallen soldier and poet Maksym "Dali" Kryvtsov was held at St. Michael's Cathedral in Kyiv. This was reported by Suspilne, UNN.

Details

Maksym Kryvtsov died at the front on January 7. At noon, the soldier was buried at St. Michael's Golden-Domed Cathedral. Afterward, the funeral procession went to Independence Square.

About a thousand people came to pay their respects to the fallen soldier: relatives, friends, military personnel and those who did not know Maksym Kryvtsov personally.

The musician and soldier Yurko Yurchenko came to honor the poet's memory and created the song "Yellow Scotch" based on Kryvotsov's poem.

Maksym "Dali" Kryvtsov will be buried on Friday, January 12, in Rivne.

Football referee Volodymyr Bezborotko died in the war

Recall

Maksym Kryvtsov went to war as a volunteer in 2014 . Later he worked at the Center for Rehabilitation and Readaptation of Donbas War Veterans and the Veteran Hub. After the full-scale invasion in February 2022, he returned to the Armed Forces. He continued to write poetry and prose. His collection of poems "Poems from the Loophole" was sold out in one day, so Nash Format Publishing House announced the start of pre-orders for a new edition, which is expected to be released in February.

At Davos next week, the US wants to hear a clear war plan from Zelenskiy - Bloomberg