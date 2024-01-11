ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Farewell ceremony held in Kyiv for poet Maksym Kryvtsov, who died in the war, call sign "Dali"

Farewell ceremony held in Kyiv for poet Maksym Kryvtsov, who died in the war, call sign "Dali"

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26978 views

In Kyiv, the dead warrior-poet Maksym "Dali" Kryvtsov, who was killed in action on January 7 and will be buried in Rivne, said goodbye.

On January 11, a funeral service for the fallen soldier and poet Maksym "Dali" Kryvtsov was held at St. Michael's Cathedral in Kyiv. This was reported by Suspilne, UNN.

Details

Maksym Kryvtsov died at the front on January 7. At noon, the soldier was buried at St. Michael's Golden-Domed Cathedral. Afterward, the funeral procession went to Independence Square.

About a thousand people came to pay their respects to the fallen soldier: relatives, friends, military personnel and those who did not know Maksym Kryvtsov personally.

The musician and soldier Yurko Yurchenko came to honor the poet's memory and created the song "Yellow Scotch" based on Kryvotsov's poem.

Maksym "Dali" Kryvtsov will be buried on Friday, January 12, in Rivne.

Football referee Volodymyr Bezborotko died in the war10.01.24, 11:48 • 31066 views

Recall

Maksym Kryvtsov went to war as a volunteer in 2014 . Later he worked at the Center for Rehabilitation and Readaptation of Donbas War Veterans and the Veteran Hub. After the full-scale invasion in February 2022, he returned to the Armed Forces. He continued to write poetry and prose. His collection of poems "Poems from the Loophole" was sold out in one day, so Nash Format Publishing House announced the start of pre-orders for a new edition, which is expected to be released in February.

At Davos next week, the US wants to hear a clear war plan from Zelenskiy - Bloomberg11.01.24, 11:59 • 28468 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War

