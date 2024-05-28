In Kyiv region, the BES exposed three illegal gambling establishments, seized more than 70 sets of equipment

The Bureau of Economic Security in Kyiv region exposed three illegal gambling establishments in the city of Vyshneve. During the searches, law enforcement officers seized more than 70 sets of equipment. This was reported by the press service of the BES, according to UNN.

Detectives of the Territorial Department of the Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine in Kyiv region jointly with operatives of the Cyberpolice Department exposed and stopped the activities of three illegal gambling establishments in Vyshneve, - the statement said.

Details

The establishments were located in non-residential premises and operated behind closed doors, carefully concealing their activities. Services were provided around the clock.

During the searches, the BES detectives seized more than 70 sets of computer equipment, video recorders, routers, check machines, mobile phones, draft records, etc.

The police drew up protocols against the players who were in the establishment under Article 181 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses.

Administrative protocols were also drawn up on the facts of violations of the rules of trade in excisable goods.

The full range of persons involved in illegal activities is currently being identified. The pre-trial investigation in criminal proceedings under Art. 203-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (illegal activities in organizing or conducting gambling, lotteries) is ongoing.

Counterfeit excise stamps or Duty Free labeling: the BES told about the conclusions of the KFI experts on cigarettes seized in six months