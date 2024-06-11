ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

In Kyiv region, a drunk driver who hit two children and fled the scene was served a notice of suspicion

In Kyiv region, a drunk driver who hit two children and fled the scene was served a notice of suspicion

Kyiv  •  UNN

 17363 views

A drunk driver hit two children and fled the scene in Kyiv region, but was later detained.

In the Kyiv region, police served a notice of suspicion to a drunk driver who hit two children and fled the scene. This was reported by the Kyiv Region Police, according to UNN.

Details

On June 10, at about 10 p.m., a car hit two children in the Kyiv region and fled in the direction of Rokytne.

Medics and police officers worked quickly at the scene. As a result of the accident, an 11-year-old girl suffered bruises and a broken arm. Another 15-year-old girl in serious condition with multiple injuries was urgently hospitalized in a Kyiv medical facility.

Patrol police quickly established the location of the car that hit the children. Thanks to the coordinated actions of law enforcement officers, the vehicle was found, and the 55-year-old driver was detained at her place of residence. During the test with the Drager device, it was found that the woman's blood alcohol level was 1.91 ppm, which is significantly higher than the permissible limit.

The detainee was immediately placed in a temporary detention center, where she will be held for the duration of the investigation.

Investigators, having examined all the circumstances of the incident, qualified the driver's actions under Part 2 of Art. 286-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, which provides for liability for causing bodily harm to two children while intoxicated. Accordingly, the driver was officially served a notice of suspicion.

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

SocietyCrimes and emergencies

