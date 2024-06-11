In Kyiv region, a drunk driver who hit two children and fled the scene was served a notice of suspicion

In the Kyiv region, police served a notice of suspicion to a drunk driver who hit two children and fled the scene. This was reported by the Kyiv Region Police, according to UNN.

Details

On June 10, at about 10 p.m., a car hit two children in the Kyiv region and fled in the direction of Rokytne.

Medics and police officers worked quickly at the scene. As a result of the accident, an 11-year-old girl suffered bruises and a broken arm. Another 15-year-old girl in serious condition with multiple injuries was urgently hospitalized in a Kyiv medical facility.

Patrol police quickly established the location of the car that hit the children. Thanks to the coordinated actions of law enforcement officers, the vehicle was found, and the 55-year-old driver was detained at her place of residence. During the test with the Drager device, it was found that the woman's blood alcohol level was 1.91 ppm, which is significantly higher than the permissible limit.

The detainee was immediately placed in a temporary detention center, where she will be held for the duration of the investigation.

Investigators, having examined all the circumstances of the incident, qualified the driver's actions under Part 2 of Art. 286-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, which provides for liability for causing bodily harm to two children while intoxicated. Accordingly, the driver was officially served a notice of suspicion.

