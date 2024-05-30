In Kyiv region an electric bike hit a 7-year-old girl

In the village of Makovyshche, Kyiv region, a 26-year-old electric bike driver hit a 7-year-old girl when she suddenly ran out on the road, the child was injured, the police in the region reported on Thursday, UNN writes.

Details

"In the Kyiv region, an electric bike injured a seven - year-old girl," the police said in social networks.

The event took place on May 29, at about 21 O'clock in the village of Makovyshche.

As previously established by the police of the Buchansky District Department, the 26-year-old driver of a two-wheeled car hit a minor, because she suddenly ran out on the road.

The child was urgently admitted to the hospital

A pre-trial investigation continues on this fact (part 1 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

