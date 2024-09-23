In Kyiv region, a car drove into the oncoming lane and collided with another car: two people were killed

On the evening of September 22, an accident occurred in the Brovary district of Kyiv region. As a result, two people died and three were injured. This was reported by the police of the Kyiv region, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the accident occurred on September 22, at about 6 p.m., between the villages of Rusaniv-Hoholiv in Brovary district.

According to preliminary information, the driver of the Volkswagen drove into the oncoming lane and collided with the Kia. The Kia then caught fire, and the Volkswagen slid into a ditch, - the statement said.

Law enforcement officials report that there are two known dead from the Kia vehicle - a man and a woman. There is also information about three victims.

