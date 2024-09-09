ukenru
In Kyiv region, 5 educational institutions are piloting the Mriya educational application

In Kyiv region, 5 educational institutions are piloting the Mriya educational application

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 11478 views

The piloting of the state educational application and web portal Mriya has started in 5 educational institutions of Kyiv region. The app will allow collecting and processing data on the educational process and provide access to educational resources.

Testing of the state educational application and web portal "Mriya" has begun in Kyiv region. Five educational institutions in the Boryspil, Vyshhorod, Bila Tserkva, Bucha and Vyshneve communities joined the piloting of the application, UNN reports with reference to the Kyiv RMA.

Details

RMA noted that the Mriya educational app and platform will be useful for educators, children, and parents.

The application will allow you to collect, process, accumulate and transmit data on the educational process.

With the help of the app, parents and students will be able to track academic performance, use educational and information resources, and access audio and video materials.

The digital project will allow educators to use an automatic schedule builder, digital curricula and journals, homework, and a content library, which will save time for children's learning and development.

This year, after the successful piloting of the project, other schools in Kyiv region will be able to join it.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

TechnologiesKyiv region

