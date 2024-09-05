What is already available in the Mriya educational app - Fedorov's answer

The Mriya educational app, which has been tested in 40 schools in Ukraine, includes day planning, a content library and secure chats based on Signal, and will soon be available to all schools, Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Education, Science and Technology Development and Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov said on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

"40 schools from all over Ukraine have joined Mriya. The pilot schools will test all the features - from pencil grading to the content library," Fedorov wrote on Telegram.

Fedorov told us "what is already in Mriya, a little bit of spoilers.

Day planning. With class schedule and homework

Content library. Information by interest - for children, teachers and parents -

Secure chats based on Signal. So you don't have to look for each other in different messengers

"And much more, some of the functionality is in the gallery," he added, unveiling the infographic.

"This year, every school will be able to join Mriya - submit an application," he said.

More than 2 thousand teachers are already learning to work with the new Mriya app - Fedorov