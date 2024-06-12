In Kyiv, over 6,000 people, including 600 children, took refuge in the subway at night from the Russian attack

On the night of June 12, 6,100 people took refuge in metro stations in the capital during the air raid. Of those, 600 were children. Currently, 46 underground stations are operating around the clock in the shelter mode. This was reported on Wednesday by KCSA, UNN reports.

As noted, 46 underground subway stations are currently operating around the clock in shelter mode. During the air raid, all lobbies of the underground stations are open to the public without exception.

At the stations, modular benches, folding chairs, blankets and mattresses are available, provided by the staff on duty.

