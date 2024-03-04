$41.340.03
In Kyiv one of the suspects threatened to blow up operatives with a grenade during detention - police

Kyiv • UNN

 • 76227 views

One of the suspects threatened police with a grenade during his arrest for robbery in Kyiv.

During the detention of serial apartment burglars in Kyiv, one of the suspects threatened to blow up operatives with a grenade, the Kyiv Main Police Department reported on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

While implementing the operative information, officers of the Criminal Investigation Department of the Kyiv Main Directorate and the Darnytsia Police Department exposed two local residents for committing a theft from a pet store.

According to Kyiv Police Chief Dmytro Shumeiko, the accomplices used a crowbar to open the front door, damaged the CCTV cameras in the building, and then stole a laptop, construction tools, and pet supplies. According to him, the offenders then loaded the stolen goods into a vehicle and tried to drive away, but were caught by police officers.

"The 36-year-old driver was detained near the car, and his 37-year-old partner began to resist and, threatening law enforcement with a knife, pulled a combat grenade from his pocket and pulled out the ring. Thanks to the coordinated and professional actions of the Criminal Investigation operatives, the munition was intercepted and discharged, and the offender was detained," said Shumeiko.

During a search of the suspects' car, police seized stolen property and other material evidence, the police said.

Both suspects were detained in accordance with Art. 208 of the CPC of Ukraine. "It has been established that the accomplices have previously been prosecuted for similar crimes, in addition, one of them is accused of committing burglaries, and his case is currently being heard in court," the police said.

"Under the procedural supervision of the District Prosecutor's Office, we served the offenders a notice of suspicion under part four of Article 185 - theft combined with breaking and entering committed under martial law. In addition, the offender who threatened the police with a grenade was served a notice of suspicion under part one of Article 263 - illegal handling of weapons and ammunition, and under Article 348 - attempt on the life of a law enforcement officer. The maximum penalty is life imprisonment," added Shumeiko.

Crimes and emergencies
