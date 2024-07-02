In Kyiv, an accident on Petra Hryhorenko Avenue, traffic is hampered
Kyiv • UNN
A traffic accident occurred on Petra Hryhorenko Avenue in Kyiv, which hampered traffic.
In Kyiv, a traffic accident occurred on Petro Hryhorenko Avenue, and traffic is hampered. This was reported by the Patrol Police of the capital, reports UNN.
Details
"For the attention of road users. Due to an accident on Petra Hryhorenko Avenue, traffic is hampered," the message reads.
The agency urged people to take this information into account when planning their travel itinerary.
