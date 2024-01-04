In Kropyvnytskyi and Kryvyi Rih, audible sounds of explosions were reported. Ukrainian Air Force warned of ballistic missile threat

In Kropyvnytskyi and Kryvyi Rih, audible sounds of explosions were reported. The Ukrainian Air Force warned of the threat of ballistic missiles from the southeast, UNN reports.

"Sounds of explosions were heard in Kropyvnytskyi and Kryvyi Rih," Suspilne reported on Telegram.

Air alert has been declared in a number of regions. There is no official information yet.

Prior to that, the Ukrainian Air Force reported in Telegram that there was a "threat of ballistic missile attacks from the southeast." And in case of an alarm, they called for people to take cover.

