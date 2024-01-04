Eight people are wounded in a Russian attack on Kropyvnytskyi. The enemy probably hit with an X-59 missile

Today, the Russians attacked Kropyvnytskyi, Kirovohrad region, allegedly with an X-59 guided missile. As a result of the Russian strike, 8 workers of local enterprises were wounded, one person was killed, said the head of the RMA Andriy Raykovych, UNN reports.

During another missile attack on Kropyvnytskyi, the enemy launched an alleged X-59 missile - Andriy Raykovych said.

Details

As a result of the Russian strike, buildings at several enterprises owned by local energy companies were damaged. One person was killed in the attack. 8 workers were taken to hospitals with injuries of varying severity. All of them have shrapnel wounds.

Currently, units of the State Emergency Service are still working at the sites. Rescuers have extinguished the car fire and continue to inspect several partially destroyed buildings.

Mr. Raykovych also said that a power line pole was damaged. In some neighborhoods of the regional center, there were interruptions in the supply of electricity and water, but everything has now been restored.

Recall

This morning in Kropyvnytskyi, there were explosions after an enemy missile was fired in the direction of the city.

