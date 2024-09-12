In Konotop, houses were damaged due to the Russian attack, the injured are in stable condition, except for one person - the mayor

The town of Kontopy has no electricity after the attack by the Russian Federation; after the arrival of the Shahed, damage to houses and infrastructure was recorded. People received shrapnel wounds. This was reported by Artem Semenikhin, the mayor of Kontop, Sumy region, on Kyiv24 TV channel .

The injured are in stable condition. Most of them are people who received shrapnel wounds. With the exception of one person who left to help people where there were arrivals. Unfortunately, at that moment, a mujaheddin arrived here. This is his place of entry. He destroyed our tramway. He damaged this house. And there is another house further on. He caused even more serious damage. ,” the official said on TV.

The mayor of Konotop also noted that there is no electricity in the city. “We are doing all the work we can,” he said.

As for the damaged house: “We don't know if we can replace the windows and let people in separately,” the mayor said.

The official mentioned the issue of funds, even, according to Semenikhin, there is a problem “to buy diesel fuel from Vodokanal to provide people with water in sufficient quantities.

Recall

As a result of the nighttime drone attack on Konotop, 14 people were injured, including a minor. Residential buildings, a hospital, an educational institution, and other infrastructure were damaged.

