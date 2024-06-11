In Kiev, train traffic between Demeevskaya and Lybedskaya metro stations may resume in early autumn

The movement of trains in the capital metro between "Demiivska" and "Lybidska" stations is planned to be resumed already this autumn.Currently, the repair work is actually at the final stage.This was stated in a comment to Suspilnyi by the actinghead of the metro Viktor Vyhivskyi, UNN reports.

According to Vygovsky, major repairs of the stage tunnel between the Stations of the Moscow Metro "Demeevskaya" — "Lybedskaya" reach the final.

We have now actually reached the final stage of work in the pit, dismantled the upper part of the tunnel and started dismantling the last elements of the tunnel construction - - said Viktor Vygovsky.

He explained that specialists are preparing to install a new monolithic tunnel. According to him, work is being carried out inside the tunnel and adjacent sections.

It is expected that the work will continue until the end of the summer, then it is still necessary to conduct test launches of train traffic and after that — the resumption of train traffic.

For ourselves, we look at the intensity of execution, the work that we perform, that it will be possible to start train traffic in early autumn - predicts the official.

Vygovsky also assured that at the moment the specialists have actually completed all the complex work.

The main issue was to ensure efficient operation in the pit itself, to prevent the removal of sand into the pit and water access. This work has already been done. Further, if the tunnel is already being dismantled, then only work remains on the installation of the tunnel and directly work in the tunnel: laying tracks, cables and starting train traffic - explained the acting head of the Metro Viktor Vygovsky.

In May KP "Kiev Metro" announced a tender for the continuation of work on the construction of the Syretsko-Pechersk Line in the direction of the Vinogradar residential area. The expected purchase price is almost UAH 14 billion.

