Repair of the "blue line" of the Kyiv metro: dismantling of the Demiivska-Lybidska tunnel has begun

In Kyiv, the dismantling of reinforced concrete tubes has begun at the construction site between Demiivska and Lybidska metro stations. This is reported by KCSA with reference to the Kyiv Metro, UNN reports.

Details

Reportedly, to speed up the work, the specialists partially opened the tunnel, namely, created a technological opening to transport the dismantled track concrete to the outside and supply the necessary materials.

KCSA said that the restoration work at the construction site is being carried out around the clock. In particular, the specialists are developing a pit with the support of the third tier, cleaning the reinforced concrete surfaces and removing the dismantled concrete. In addition, they are chemically fixing the soils of the tunnel massif and preparing the tunnel surface for additional reinforcement.

KCSA recalled that the preliminary findings of the research forensic institution indicate that the cause of the deformation of the tunnel between Demiivska and Lybidska stations was poor design decisions and construction and installation work on the construction of the tunnel structure of this section.

"The study is currently ongoing. The final conclusions will be made after the tunnel is fully opened and additional examinations are carried out," the statement said.

It is planned to resume train traffic on the blue metro line by the end of summer 2024.

As reported by Avtostrada, work on the restoration of the overpass tunnel between Demiivska and Lybidska metro stations is expected to be completed in the fall of 2024.