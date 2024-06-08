In Kiev, representatives of the shopping center came to Closer while preparing for the rave Pride party: they checked their documents

ukenru
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 23341 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 133247 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 138620 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 228865 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 168398 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162073 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146898 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 214692 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112821 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 201460 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 101874 views
Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea

Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea

March 1, 05:14 AM • 51180 views
Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

March 1, 05:37 AM • 59944 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 102436 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 86638 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 228865 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 214692 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 201460 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 227692 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 215184 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 86638 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 102436 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 156456 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 155319 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 159176 views
Actual
In Kiev, representatives of the shopping center came to Closer while preparing for the rave Pride party: they checked their documents

In Kiev, representatives of the shopping center came to Closer while preparing for the rave Pride party: they checked their documents

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 36808 views

According to Kyivpride, on June 8, during the preparation of the rave Pride party, representatives of the shopping center arrived at the Closer Art Center. They checked the documents of all those present and tried to take the men who did not have the necessary documents to pass the Military Medical Commission (vlk).

Today, on June 8, during the preparation of the rave Pride party organized by the NGO "UkrainePride" in the Closer Art Center, representatives of the shopping center arrived at the scene, who decided to check the documents of all those present and tried to send men without the necessary documents to the Military Medical Commission. This is stated in a statement to Kyivpride, reports UNN.

"On June 8, during the preparation of the Rave Party of the pride NGO" UkrainePride", representatives of the territorial Center for recruitment and social support (TCK) of the Podilsky District of Kiev arrived at the venue of the event (closer Art Center). They checked the documents of all those present and tried to take the men who did not have the necessary documents to pass the Military Medical Commission (vlk)," Kyivpride said in a statement.

UkrainePride notes that they continue to organize the rave Pride event, despite difficult circumstances. Also on June 9, the NGO "KyivPride" will hold a charity festival at the same location, although they understand that the situation with checking documents may repeat itself.

"We, Representatives and representatives of the Ukrainian Pride movement are fully aware of the importance of mobilization and carrying out the necessary measures to ensure it. Because we must together give an armed rebuff to the enemy," Kyivpride notes.

They also note that of all the mass cultural and educational events that take place in Kiev, only LGBT+ events were checked.

"We consider this directed pressure on the Pride movement in Ukraine," Kyivpride added.

The events of June 8-9, which are organized by Ukraine Pride and KyivPride, are charitable in nature and are aimed at supporting our defenders and defenders.

"We raise funds for foundations and organizations that support the military in the Bakhmut, kupyansky, Kharkiv, Donetsk and Sumy directions. Many LGBT+ people are fighting in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and we emphasize that we fully support our army and authorities in all necessary actions to achieve victory. Our position here is unambiguous and cannot have any other interpretations," they added.

Kyivpride added that they are now facing circumstances that raise concerns about the observance of human rights and ensuring equality, even in these difficult times of war.

"UkrainePride and KyivPride will hold their events despite difficult conditions, being aware, in particular, of the increased attention of the international community to the events in Ukraine," the statement added.

Previously

The organization " Kyivpride " reportedthat this year's March will take place on June 16 in the capital's Metro.   

However, the KCSA respondedthat they did not agree on holding an Equality March in the Kiev Metro. For security reasons, the organizers are asked to choose a different location. And they note that in the event of a March, the responsibility for compliance with all security measures is assigned to the organizers.

However, the organizers notedthat Kyivpride 2024 can take place in the metro in one form or another and without the official approval of the KCSA or the Kiev Metro. 

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

SocietyEvents

Contact us about advertising