In Kiev, representatives of the shopping center came to Closer while preparing for the rave Pride party: they checked their documents

Today, on June 8, during the preparation of the rave Pride party organized by the NGO "UkrainePride" in the Closer Art Center, representatives of the shopping center arrived at the scene, who decided to check the documents of all those present and tried to send men without the necessary documents to the Military Medical Commission. This is stated in a statement to Kyivpride, reports UNN.

"On June 8, during the preparation of the Rave Party of the pride NGO" UkrainePride", representatives of the territorial Center for recruitment and social support (TCK) of the Podilsky District of Kiev arrived at the venue of the event (closer Art Center). They checked the documents of all those present and tried to take the men who did not have the necessary documents to pass the Military Medical Commission (vlk)," Kyivpride said in a statement.

UkrainePride notes that they continue to organize the rave Pride event, despite difficult circumstances. Also on June 9, the NGO "KyivPride" will hold a charity festival at the same location, although they understand that the situation with checking documents may repeat itself.

"We, Representatives and representatives of the Ukrainian Pride movement are fully aware of the importance of mobilization and carrying out the necessary measures to ensure it. Because we must together give an armed rebuff to the enemy," Kyivpride notes.

They also note that of all the mass cultural and educational events that take place in Kiev, only LGBT+ events were checked.

"We consider this directed pressure on the Pride movement in Ukraine," Kyivpride added.

The events of June 8-9, which are organized by Ukraine Pride and KyivPride, are charitable in nature and are aimed at supporting our defenders and defenders.

"We raise funds for foundations and organizations that support the military in the Bakhmut, kupyansky, Kharkiv, Donetsk and Sumy directions. Many LGBT+ people are fighting in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and we emphasize that we fully support our army and authorities in all necessary actions to achieve victory. Our position here is unambiguous and cannot have any other interpretations," they added.

Kyivpride added that they are now facing circumstances that raise concerns about the observance of human rights and ensuring equality, even in these difficult times of war.

"UkrainePride and KyivPride will hold their events despite difficult conditions, being aware, in particular, of the increased attention of the international community to the events in Ukraine," the statement added.

Previously

The organization " Kyivpride " reportedthat this year's March will take place on June 16 in the capital's Metro.

However, the KCSA respondedthat they did not agree on holding an Equality March in the Kiev Metro. For security reasons, the organizers are asked to choose a different location. And they note that in the event of a March, the responsibility for compliance with all security measures is assigned to the organizers.

However, the organizers notedthat Kyivpride 2024 can take place in the metro in one form or another and without the official approval of the KCSA or the Kiev Metro.