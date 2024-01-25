ukenru
In Kyiv more than 200 thousand trees were "digitized"

In Kyiv more than 200 thousand trees were "digitized"

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34729 views

In the capital, all trees along the streets of ten districts of the capital have now been "digitized"

In Kyiv, more than 200 thousand trees have already been" digitized " for the corresponding online map. This was reported in the KSCA, writes UNN.

Details

According to Vladimir Prokopiv, deputy chairman of the Kyiv city state administration for the exercise of self-governing powers, work continues in the capital to fill out an online map of trees that are on the city's balance sheet. "As of January 25, more than 203 thousand green spaces have been digitized in the capital, "the KSCA said.

"This resource will help you understand how many trees there are in the capital, what condition they are in. We are talking about all the balance areas of the city – and therefore both street plantings and trees growing in parks and squares," prokopiv said.

According to Alexander Vozny, director of the Department of Environmental Protection and climate change adaptation of the Kyiv city state administration, all trees along the streets of ten districts of the capital have now been "digitized". In some areas, the work is also fully completed in parks and squares.

"Now our colleagues from public utilities are finishing "digitizing" trees in parks and squares of the capital. We have excellent results in the Desnyansky district, where the work on filling out the map has already been fully completed. Also, the Solomenskiy, Svyatoshinsky and Dnipro districts show good results – the filling is almost complete there," Vozny said.

He noted that in parallel with filling out the map, work is underway with the relevant structural divisions of the KSCA and law enforcement agencies to safely publish the resource for a wide range of users.

Additions

The online map will contain a photo of each" digitized " tree, information about its location, type, trunk diameter, and height. 

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Kyiv

