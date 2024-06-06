In Kyiv, due to the passage of transport, overpass at the intersection of Beresteysky Prospekt and Kiltseva was damaged, traffic was not affected

In Kyiv, due to the passage of an oversized car, an overpass at the intersection of Beresteisky Avenue, Ring Road and Akademika Palladina Avenue was damaged, traffic is still carried out as usual, while specialists are working to repair the damage, the KCSA Department of Transport Infrastructure reported on Thursday, UNN writes.

KP "Kyivavtodormost", as indicated, appealed to law enforcement agencies regarding the fact of damage to the overpass elements.

