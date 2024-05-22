ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 72668 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 105510 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 148473 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 152668 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 249222 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173846 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165143 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148282 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225288 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113039 views

March 1, 01:18 PM • 43541 views
March 1, 02:42 PM • 38355 views
March 1, 03:13 PM • 32228 views
March 1, 04:47 PM • 56748 views
05:32 PM • 50756 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 249222 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225288 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 211457 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 237233 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 224085 views
06:49 PM • 72668 views
05:32 PM • 50756 views
March 1, 04:47 PM • 56748 views
March 1, 11:06 AM • 112677 views
March 1, 08:56 AM • 113591 views
In Kiev, due to an accident, part of the Houses of the Obolonsky District were left without electricity

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 39112 views

Due to a local accident, some houses in the Obolonsky District of Kiev were left without electricity, but power engineers predict to restore it before 10:00.

In the capital, as a result of a local accident, partially houses in the Obolonsky District were left without electricity. Power engineers predict to return light by 10.00. This is reported by the press service of DTEK, reports UNN

Details 

As reported, due to a local accident, some houses on Obolonsky Avenue, Heroes of Dnipro, Tymoshenko and Zoya Gaidai streets were left without electricity. 

Now the power engineers are working to eliminate the accident. They predict to return the light before 10.00.

recall

Today, on May 22, stabilization schedules are not applied from 07.00 to 18.00.

hourly shutdown Schedules will be valid for industrial and domestic consumers throughout Ukraine from 00:00 to 07:00 and from 18:00 to 24:00 days. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyKyiv
dtekDTEK
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

