In Kiev, due to an accident, part of the Houses of the Obolonsky District were left without electricity

In the capital, as a result of a local accident, partially houses in the Obolonsky District were left without electricity. Power engineers predict to return light by 10.00. This is reported by the press service of DTEK, reports UNN.

As reported, due to a local accident, some houses on Obolonsky Avenue, Heroes of Dnipro, Tymoshenko and Zoya Gaidai streets were left without electricity.

Now the power engineers are working to eliminate the accident. They predict to return the light before 10.00.

Today, on May 22, stabilization schedules are not applied from 07.00 to 18.00.

hourly shutdown Schedules will be valid for industrial and domestic consumers throughout Ukraine from 00:00 to 07:00 and from 18:00 to 24:00 days.