In Khmelnitsky Region, 11 enemy targets were destroyed at night, there is no data on casualties or damage

Last night, the Air Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed 11 enemy targets in the Khmelnitsky region, no casualties or material damage was reported, said the head of the Khmelnitsky RMA Sergey Tyurin, writes UNN.

Last night, the enemy again launched a massive attack on Ukraine. Within our region, the air defense forces destroyed 11 enemy targets. no complaints about injured, dead or property damage have been received yet - Tyurin wrote in Telegram.

The Air Force shot down 48 attack UAVs