In Kherson region, Russian shelling killed 2 people and wounded 2 more, one of them a child.

Yesterday, the occupants fired at 19 settlements in Kherson region. Russian military hit residential areas of the region's settlements, in particular, 4 high-rise buildings and 30 private houses were damaged . This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Command, UNN reports .

Details

The Russians shelled Tyahyntsi, Mylove, Kachkarivka, Bilozerka, Tomaryne, Mykhailivka, Olhivka, Havrylivka, Kizomys, Antonivka, Vesele, Kozatske, Velyatske, Pryozerne, Sofiyivka, Stanislav, Sadove, Prydniprovske and the city of Kherson.

At night, the enemy attacked Kherson from the air. A bomb hit a high-rise building. The shelling also damaged a medical facility and port infrastructure in the regional center.

Two administrative buildings, a kindergarten, gas pipelines, a garage and cars were hit in the region's settlements as a result of hostile attacks.

As a result of Russian aggression, 2 people were killed and 2 more were injured, one of them a child.

