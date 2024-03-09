In Kherson region, Russian shelling killed 2 people and wounded 2 more, one of them a child.

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 14111 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 42666 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 36312 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 196943 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 179893 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 173032 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 219216 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 248795 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154614 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371519 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.4m/s
33%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 160765 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 56311 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 74723 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 36982 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 29033 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 6706 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 42701 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 196978 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 161127 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 179922 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 8028 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 18472 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 19197 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 29308 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 37246 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

In Kherson region, Russian shelling killed 2 people and wounded 2 more, one of them a child.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 33582 views

Russian shelling in Kherson region killed 2 people, injured 2 more, including a child, and damaged residential buildings.

In Kherson region, Russian shelling killed 2 people and wounded 2 more, one of them a child.

Yesterday, the occupants fired at 19 settlements in Kherson region. Russian military hit residential areas of the region's settlements, in particular, 4 high-rise buildings and 30 private houses were damaged . This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Command, UNN reports .

Details

The Russians shelled Tyahyntsi, Mylove, Kachkarivka, Bilozerka, Tomaryne, Mykhailivka, Olhivka, Havrylivka, Kizomys, Antonivka, Vesele, Kozatske, Velyatske, Pryozerne, Sofiyivka, Stanislav, Sadove, Prydniprovske and the city of Kherson.

At night, the enemy attacked Kherson from the air. A bomb hit a high-rise building. The shelling also damaged a medical facility and port infrastructure in the regional center.

Two administrative buildings, a kindergarten, gas pipelines, a garage and cars were hit in the region's settlements as a result of hostile attacks.

As a result of Russian aggression, 2 people were killed and  2 more were injured, one of them a child.

The enemy shelled 12 cities and towns in Zaporizhzhia over the last day, 323 attacks were recorded09.03.24, 08:11 • 33064 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War
Kherson
Brent
$65.07
Bitcoin
$83,379.10
S&P 500
$5,249.71
Tesla
$252.22
Газ TTF
$36.69
Золото
$3,080.65
Ethereum
$1,802.90