In Kherson, a man suffered shrapnel wounds to his chest and lost both legs due to a drone attack

A man was injured in the Dniprovsky district of Kherson because of an enemy drone attack. This was reported by the Head of the Kherson City Military Administration Roman Mrochko, UNN reports.

Details

Today at about 13:00 in the Dniprovsky district of Kherson, a 45-year-old local resident was seriously injured in a drone attack. As a result of the explosion, the man sustained severe injuries, including mine-blast trauma, shrapnel damage to the chest and lost both legs.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where doctors are fighting for his life, providing all the necessary assistance.

Recall

Earlier, it was reported that terrorists shelled localities in Kherson region with various types of weapons, including drones and artillery. As a result of the attacks, a police officer and a local resident were wounded, and houses and cars were damaged.

