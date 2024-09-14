In Kharkiv region, russians kill a woman and wound two more civilians as a result of shelling from Tornado MLRS

A woman was killed and two other civilians were wounded as a result of russian shelling of the village of Pisky-Radkivsky in Kharkiv region. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RSA Oleg Sinegubod, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, at 12:15 p.m., the occupants attacked the village of Pisky-Radkivski, Izium district, with Tornado-S MLRS.

Unfortunately, as a result of the russian aggression, a 72-year-old woman died, her body was removed from the rubble by rescuers - he wrote.

Two civilians, a man and a woman, were hospitalized in a medical facility.

Recall

As a result of russian shelling in Donetsk region over the last day , three civilians were killedand four were wounded. The russian army attacked 12 settlements, damaging 60 civilian objects.

