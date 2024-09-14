In Kharkiv region, russians kill a woman and wound two more civilians as a result of shelling from Tornado MLRS

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 114371 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 117029 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 190752 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 149416 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 150591 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 141946 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 194558 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112329 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 183772 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104951 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 148140 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 147537 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 151755 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 142777 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 159287 views
In Kharkiv region, russians kill a woman and wound two more civilians as a result of shelling from Tornado MLRS

In Kharkiv region, russians kill a woman and wound two more civilians as a result of shelling from Tornado MLRS

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21080 views

russian troops shelled the village of Pisky-Radkivski in the Izium district of Kharkiv region. The attack killed a 72-year-old woman, and two other civilians were injured and hospitalized.

A woman was killed and two other civilians were wounded as a result of russian shelling of the village of Pisky-Radkivsky in Kharkiv region. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RSA Oleg Sinegubod, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, at 12:15 p.m., the occupants attacked the village of Pisky-Radkivski, Izium district, with Tornado-S MLRS.

Unfortunately, as a result of the russian aggression, a 72-year-old woman died, her body was removed from the rubble by rescuers

- he wrote.

Two civilians, a man and a woman, were hospitalized in a medical facility.

Recall

As a result of russian shelling in Donetsk region over the last day , three civilians were killedand four were wounded. The russian army attacked 12 settlements, damaging 60 civilian objects.

Three employees of an agricultural enterprise in Zaporizhzhia killed by russian shelling14.09.24, 18:35 • 49004 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

War

