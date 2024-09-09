In Kharkiv, houses were damaged due to a KB hit: no casualties

In Kharkiv, private houses were damaged and a fire broke out due to a hit from an unexploded aerial vehicle. This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, UNN reports.

Details

A guided aerial bomb has damaged several private residential buildings in Kharkiv's Kyiv district. The incident occurred today when the bomb landed in the area, causing a garage and vegetation near the impact site to catch fire.

At the moment, it is known that there were no civilian casualties. Specialized services continue to examine the scene.

Recall

Earlier, the mayor of Kharkiv informed about several strikes by KAB bombs on the city.

