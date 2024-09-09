In Kharkiv, houses were damaged due to a KB hit: no casualties
Kyiv • UNN
A guided aerial bomb damaged several private residential buildings in the Kyiv district of Kharkiv. A fire broke out in a garage and vegetation, there were no casualties, and the services are examining the scene.
In Kharkiv, private houses were damaged and a fire broke out due to a hit from an unexploded aerial vehicle. This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, UNN reports.
Details
A guided aerial bomb has damaged several private residential buildings in Kharkiv's Kyiv district. The incident occurred today when the bomb landed in the area, causing a garage and vegetation near the impact site to catch fire.
At the moment, it is known that there were no civilian casualties. Specialized services continue to examine the scene.
Recall
Earlier, the mayor of Kharkiv informed about several strikes by KAB bombs on the city.
