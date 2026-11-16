In India, an officer passed secret military plans to a Pakistani spy in exchange for intimate photos

In India, an air force officer is suspected of passing classified military documents to a Pakistani spy in exchange for intimate photographs of a woman. According to investigators, the serviceman himself proposed exchanging each subsequent page of the document for a new explicit photo. The Times of India reports this, UNN writes.

Details

Investigators established that the officer fell into a so-called "honey trap"—an espionage scheme in which romantic or sexual interest is used to obtain confidential information.

According to the investigation, the Pakistani agent initially sent the serviceman a photograph of a naked woman. In response, he handed over a page of a classified document containing military information.

The serviceman proposed exchanging documents for photographs

After the first exchange, the officer allegedly proposed continuing the cooperation according to the same scheme. For each new page of classified materials, he wanted to receive another intimate photograph.

Investigators are considering the case as a possible leak of information concerning India's military planning.

At present, the exact volume of the documents handed over and the possible consequences of the leak for the country's national security remain unknown.

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