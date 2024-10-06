ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
In Germany, the government is going to give bonuses to the unemployed: the amount is expected to be 1000 euros, but under certain conditions

In Germany, the government is going to give bonuses to the unemployed: the amount is expected to be 1000 euros, but under certain conditions

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18437 views

The German government is proposing to pay €1,000 to long-term unemployed people who find a job and work for a year. This initiative has been criticized by the public and at the political level.

Recipients of the citizens' allowance who have found a permanent job and have worked there for at least a year can receive €1,000.

Writes UNN with reference to RTL.

The German Federal Ministry of Economics has proposed a project that offers funding in the amount of 1,000 euros for long-term unemployed people who find a job.

The bonus will be approved only for those who get and keep a job for at least a year. On Wednesday, the German Cabinet of Ministers decided to amend the law accordingly.

AddendumAddendum

It should be noted that the federal government's planned “funding” of 1,000 euros is being resisted at the political level as well as among the population, focus.de writes.

Some comments from German residents: 

“What a disrespect to all those who have been working for years, despite low wages and all the unfavorable circumstances. They should also co-finance these 1000 euros. All just to avoid admitting that a huge mistake was made with the citizens' money.

Image

“I have a really wild idea. How about giving taxpayers back 1000 euros every year? Or, alternatively, give 1000 euros to everyone who works for 1 year? Why do we have to reward only those who have been in the pocket of society over and over again? What about all those who have never been beholden to society or have been working for decades?”

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
germanyGermany
ukraineUkraine

