In Germany, the government is going to give bonuses to the unemployed: the amount is expected to be 1000 euros, but under certain conditions

Recipients of the citizens' allowance who have found a permanent job and have worked there for at least a year can receive €1,000.

Writes UNN with reference to RTL.

The German Federal Ministry of Economics has proposed a project that offers funding in the amount of 1,000 euros for long-term unemployed people who find a job.

The bonus will be approved only for those who get and keep a job for at least a year. On Wednesday, the German Cabinet of Ministers decided to amend the law accordingly.

It should be noted that the federal government's planned “funding” of 1,000 euros is being resisted at the political level as well as among the population, focus.de writes.

Some comments from German residents:

“What a disrespect to all those who have been working for years, despite low wages and all the unfavorable circumstances. They should also co-finance these 1000 euros. All just to avoid admitting that a huge mistake was made with the citizens' money.

“I have a really wild idea. How about giving taxpayers back 1000 euros every year? Or, alternatively, give 1000 euros to everyone who works for 1 year? Why do we have to reward only those who have been in the pocket of society over and over again? What about all those who have never been beholden to society or have been working for decades?”

