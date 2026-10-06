In Germany, an ultra-right AfD politician has become the head of a federal state for the first time

$45.060.0750.480.05
ukenru
09:59 AM • 9506 views
2026 Nobel Prize in Physics was awarded for research on neutrinos and contributions to IceCubePhoto
08:17 AM • 16889 views
Power outage schedules are returning in Ukraine — where and when
07:45 AM • 15772 views
Russia struck a hospital in central Kryvyi Rih with "Banderols"; there are casualties
Exclusive
07:38 AM • 16701 views
Up to 16 hours without electricity: should Kyiv residents expect prolonged outages in October, and what does this depend on
October 6, 04:27 AM • 31025 views
The enemy attacked a bridge over the Dnipro River in Zaporizhzhia: traffic has been blocked, and there are injuriesPhoto
October 6, 03:30 AM • 31227 views
Turkey and Pakistan are deploying troops to Saudi Arabia amid Houthi attacks
October 5, 10:19 PM • 30858 views
"No longer in the faction": European Solidarity confirms Honcharenko's expulsion
October 5, 08:46 PM • 32036 views
Ukraine lost to Hungary and dropped to third place in its Nations League groupPhoto
October 5, 07:10 PM • 30714 views
Boeing to triple production of guidance heads for Patriot missiles — secures major contract
October 5, 05:31 PM • 28941 views
Trump again stated that Ukraine's strikes on Russian oil refineries are driving up gasoline prices in the United StatesPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+18°
3.4m/s
49%
749mm
Popular news
The Netherlands will provide Ukraine with maintenance and ammunition for F-16s — prime ministerOctober 6, 01:56 AM • 16812 views
Russia is preparing new unmanned aerial vehicles for strikes on Ukraine’s infrastructure — ISWOctober 6, 02:27 AM • 9008 views
What is celebrated on October 6 in Ukraine and around the worldOctober 6, 02:58 AM • 7438 views
South Korea considers Ukraine's apology over the disclosure of information about North Korean prisoners of war insufficient08:19 AM • 4796 views
New "Batman" starring Robert Pattinson has been put on hold - what is known about the premiereVideo08:36 AM • 13357 views
Publications
The most players are from Spain — 25 nominees for the Golden Boy award have been announcedPhotoOctober 5, 06:57 PM • 58718 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine will receive the Varkhan robotic system — technical specifications and battlefield strengthsOctober 5, 04:18 PM • 55195 views
Could Russian strikes on the bridges divide Kyiv into two banks? An expert outlined a scenario
Exclusive
October 5, 03:28 PM • 49411 views
Already 77% of hospitals in the capable network are fully autonomousOctober 5, 02:20 PM • 44527 views
A Return to the Roots and a Graphic Revolution — Gears of War: E-Day Game ReleasePhotoVideoOctober 5, 12:15 PM • 56753 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Zuckerberg
Oleh Kiper
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Germany
Saudi Arabia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Travolta’s daughter made her runway debut at Paris Fashion WeekVideo11:19 AM • 816 views
The mysterious Voynich Manuscript may have been read in the wrong order for centuries10:53 AM • 3192 views
New "Batman" starring Robert Pattinson has been put on hold - what is known about the premiereVideo08:36 AM • 13511 views
The most players are from Spain — 25 nominees for the Golden Boy award have been announcedPhotoOctober 5, 06:57 PM • 58718 views
Maldara announced Ukraine's starting lineup for the match against Hungary: who is on the benchVideoOctober 5, 06:00 PM • 29566 views
Actual
Social network
Bild
Film
Facebook
Heating

In Germany, an ultra-right AfD politician has become the head of a federal state for the first time

Kyiv • UNN

 • 508 views

The 35-year-old Tobias Rausch of the AfD was elected speaker of the Saxony-Anhalt parliament. He was supported by 48 of the 83 lawmakers.

In Germany, an ultra-right AfD politician has become the head of a federal state for the first time

35-year-old Tobias Rausch, who represents the "Alternative for Germany," was elected president of the parliament of the federal state of Saxony-Anhalt. He became the first AfD politician in Germany to hold such a position. DW reports, according to UNN.

Details

The vote took place at the inaugural session of the newly elected parliament in Magdeburg. Rausch's candidacy was supported by 48 lawmakers, while 29 voted against and five abstained.

The far-right AfD and the left-wing populist "Alliance for Social Justice and Sensible Economy" (BSW) together hold 44 of the 83 seats in the Saxony-Anhalt state parliament. The CDU, SPD, "Alliance 90"/"The Greens," and the Left Party are also represented there.

Earlier, Rausch threatened to dissolve the parliament and hold new elections if the vote on his appointment as parliament speaker failed.

Both the far right and the left-wing populists advocate negotiations with Moscow, oppose support for Ukraine, and call for the resumption of purchases of Russian raw materials.

The AfD party achieved a historic victory in state elections in Germany06.09.26, 20:57 • 10658 views

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
Alternative for Germany
Christian Democratic Union of Germany
Social Democratic Party of Germany
Germany
Ukraine