35-year-old Tobias Rausch, who represents the "Alternative for Germany," was elected president of the parliament of the federal state of Saxony-Anhalt. He became the first AfD politician in Germany to hold such a position. DW reports, according to UNN.

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The vote took place at the inaugural session of the newly elected parliament in Magdeburg. Rausch's candidacy was supported by 48 lawmakers, while 29 voted against and five abstained.

The far-right AfD and the left-wing populist "Alliance for Social Justice and Sensible Economy" (BSW) together hold 44 of the 83 seats in the Saxony-Anhalt state parliament. The CDU, SPD, "Alliance 90"/"The Greens," and the Left Party are also represented there.

Earlier, Rausch threatened to dissolve the parliament and hold new elections if the vote on his appointment as parliament speaker failed.

Both the far right and the left-wing populists advocate negotiations with Moscow, oppose support for Ukraine, and call for the resumption of purchases of Russian raw materials.

The AfD party achieved a historic victory in state elections in Germany