In Germany, a crane falls on a bridge: one dead, two injured

In the central part of Germany, in Thuringia, a crane fell on a highway bridge, killing at least one person and injuring two others, Bild reports, UNN reports.

Details

The accident reportedly occurred near the Bleiloch dam in Thuringia. According to the police, two people were seriously injured, one of them is in serious condition. There is a fatality.

A crane fell at a construction site and collapsed onto a bridge on the B90 highway that leads over a dam near the town of Bad Lobenstein.

The call to the emergency services came in at around 11:40 local time. Emergency services immediately went to the Bleiloch Reservoir, where construction work has been underway to widen the highway for more than a year.

