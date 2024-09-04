ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Heat wave in the US: almost 40 degrees Celsius recorded in Arizona

Heat wave in the US: almost 40 degrees Celsius recorded in Arizona

Kyiv  •  UNN

The southwestern United States is suffering from a prolonged heat wave. In Phoenix, Arizona, the temperature has reached at least 37.7°C for 100 days in a row, resulting in 150 heat-related deaths.

The Southwest of the United States is suffering from ongoing dangerous temperatures: the heat in Phoenix at 100 degrees Fahrenheit has been maintained for 100 days. Writes UNN with reference to AP.

This week, temperatures continue to reach 100 degrees Fahrenheit (nearly 40 Celsius) in major cities across the United States.

In Arizona, the city of Phoenix has been experiencing heat of almost 40 degrees for 100 days.

It's always hot in central Arizona this time of year, but 2024 has been a never-ending summer with particularly high temperatures in the Phoenix area. On Tuesday, the city marked its 100th day with a maximum temperature of at least 37.7 degrees Celsius (100° Fahrenheit). According to the National Weather Service, the previous record was 76 consecutive days in 1993, the Associated Press reports.

In Maricopa County, which includes Phoenix, 150 heat-related deaths have been confirmed as of August 24.

In Ukraine, this summer's heat wave had little impact on early crops, but could reduce yields of late crops by up to 10-15%. Exact data on heat-related crop losses will be available in September-October after the bulk of the crops are harvested.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

