Heat wave in the US: almost 40 degrees Celsius recorded in Arizona

The Southwest of the United States is suffering from ongoing dangerous temperatures: the heat in Phoenix at 100 degrees Fahrenheit has been maintained for 100 days.

This week, temperatures continue to reach 100 degrees Fahrenheit (nearly 40 Celsius) in major cities across the United States.

In Arizona, the city of Phoenix has been experiencing heat of almost 40 degrees for 100 days.

It's always hot in central Arizona this time of year, but 2024 has been a never-ending summer with particularly high temperatures in the Phoenix area. On Tuesday, the city marked its 100th day with a maximum temperature of at least 37.7 degrees Celsius (100° Fahrenheit). According to the National Weather Service, the previous record was 76 consecutive days in 1993, the Associated Press reports.

In Maricopa County, which includes Phoenix, 150 heat-related deaths have been confirmed as of August 24.

