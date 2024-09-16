In Dnipropetrovs'k region, 6 “Shahed” militants were shot down at night

In Dnipropetrovs'k region, air defense forces shot down six "shaheds" in the evening before and at night on September 16. This was reported by the head of the RMA, Serhiy Lysak, according to UNN.

"Late in the evening and at night, air defense was operating in the region. The defenders of the sky from the Vostok air force 6 destroyed shaheds," Lysak said.

Addendum

At night, the invaders shelled Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovs'k region. The attacks were carried out with the help of kamikaze drones and heavy artillery, but there were no casualties.