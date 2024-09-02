In December, Russia and Belarus will sign an agreement on security guarantees

This winter, Minsk and Moscow will sign an agreement on security guarantees between the two countries, which will set out the principle of the use of nuclear weapons and conventional weapons, as well as other methods of defense of both countries. This was stated by Foreign Minister Maksim Ryzhenkov, Belarusian media reported, UNN .

Details

According to Ryzhenkov, Belarus has significantly strengthened bilateral relations with its strategic ally and partner, Russia, both on the bilateral track and within the framework of the Union State

He also stated the record level and effectiveness of contacts, especially between the two heads of state and government

By the 25th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty on the Union State, which we will celebrate in December this year, we plan to sign an interstate agreement with Russia on security guarantees for the two countries, which will set out the principle of the use of nuclear weapons and conventional weapons, as well as other methods of defense of both countries that are part of the Union State - said the Belarusian minister.

Recall

In the summer of , Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu discussed preparations for a security assurance treaty between Russia and Belarus with his Minsk counterpart, Alexander Volfovich.