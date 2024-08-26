In Chernihiv, the pressure in the water supply system on the upper floors of high-rise buildings has been reduced

In Chernihiv, pumping stations are shutting down as a result of Russian attacks on Ukraine's power grid, which leads to a decrease in water pressure on the upper floors of multi-story buildings. Residents are advised to stock up on water, UNN reports, citing the Chernihivvodokanal utility.

For the attention of residents of multi-storey buildings in Chernihiv! Due to the energy situation in the country, the water supply booster pumping stations are being shut down, which leads to a decrease in pressure on the upper floors of multi-storey buildings - , Chernihivvodokanal said in a statement.

The Chernihivvodokanal indicated that in case of a decrease in water pressure on the upper floors of buildings, residents have the opportunity to collect drinking water from taps on the ground and basement floors of buildings. The exact location of the taps can be found in the management organizations that serve your building.

The municipality also recommended that all city residents stock up on drinking water.

In case of emergencies on water supply and sewerage networks, call the emergency dispatch service number 0 800 50 50 51.

According to Oleksandr Lomako, acting mayor of Chernihiv and secretary of the city council, substations and treatment plants are being switched to backup power in the city .

“Due to another attack by Russian terrorists on Ukraine's energy system, the city may experience water supply interruptions. “Chernihivvodokanal is currently switching substations and treatment plants to backup power,” Lomako wrote on Telegram.

In Chernihiv region, 3 stages of hourly outage schedules are being implemented