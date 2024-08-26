ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Actual
In Chernihiv, the pressure in the water supply system on the upper floors of high-rise buildings has been reduced

In Chernihiv, the pressure in the water supply system on the upper floors of high-rise buildings has been reduced

Kyiv  •  UNN

Due to the attacks on Ukraine's power grid, pumping stations in Chernihiv are shutting down, leading to a decrease in water pressure on the upper floors. Residents are advised to stock up on water and use taps on the lower floors.

In Chernihiv, pumping stations are shutting down as a result of Russian attacks on Ukraine's power grid, which leads to a decrease in water pressure on the upper floors  of multi-story buildings. Residents are advised to stock up on water, UNN reports, citing the Chernihivvodokanal utility.

For the attention of residents of multi-storey buildings in Chernihiv! Due to the energy situation in the country, the water supply booster pumping stations are being shut down, which leads to a decrease in pressure on the upper floors of multi-storey buildings

- , Chernihivvodokanal said in a statement.

The Chernihivvodokanal indicated that in case of a decrease in water pressure on the upper floors of buildings,  residents have the opportunity to collect drinking water from taps on the ground and basement floors of buildings. The exact location of the taps can be found in the management organizations that serve your building.

The municipality also recommended that all city residents stock up on drinking water.

In case of emergencies on water supply and sewerage networks, call the emergency dispatch service number 0 800 50 50 51.

According to Oleksandr Lomako, acting mayor of Chernihiv and secretary of the city council, substations and treatment plants are being switched to backup power in the city  .

“Due to another attack by Russian terrorists on Ukraine's energy system, the city may experience water supply interruptions. “Chernihivvodokanal is currently switching substations and treatment plants to backup power,” Lomako wrote on Telegram.

In Chernihiv region, 3 stages of hourly outage schedules are being implemented26.08.24, 11:31 • 26038 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

