In Cherkasy region, a suspect in the murder of a 10-year-old girl was detained

A man who committed violent acts against a 10-year-old girl, which led to her death, has been detained in Cherkasy region. The suspect tried to hide the body. He faces life in prison. This is reported by the National Police of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

Law enforcement officers detained a suspect in a terrible crime committed against a 10-year-old girl in the city of Shpola, Zvenigorod district. The attacker who committed violent acts that led to the death of a child is now detained. He faces life in prison.

The tragedy occurred on June 21, when a resident of the city of Shpola contacted the police with a report about the disappearance of her daughter. The woman said that her 10-year-old child went to a local store and did not return home for a long time.

The territorial division of the Zvenigorod Regional Police Department, as well as the forces of the GUNP in the Cherkasy region, were involved in the search for the minor. Operatives of the Criminal Investigation Department managed to establish that the girl, who was returning home from the store, was approached by an unknown man. He suggested that she go together to the local house of culture.

In the room where no one was present, the attacker committed violent acts against the child, as a result of which he died. To hide his crime, the man tried to hide the body of the murdered child.

Thanks to the prompt actions of law enforcement officers, the suspect was quickly detained. He faces life in prison.

A 25-year-old man was detained in Odesa region for forcing a 9-year-old girl into a neighbor's garden and raping her