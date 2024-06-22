In Cherkasy region, a suspect in the murder of a 10-year-old girl was detained

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 90411 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 101533 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 118752 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 188757 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 233164 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 143128 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 368976 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181730 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149622 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197914 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2m/s
45%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 64755 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 72606 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 99118 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 85077 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 30440 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 90411 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 85131 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 101533 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 99164 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 118752 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 700 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 4056 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 11562 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 13211 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17233 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

In Cherkasy region, a suspect in the murder of a 10-year-old girl was detained

Kyiv • UNN

 • 21726 views

In the town of Shpola, Cherkasy region, a man suspected of murdering a 10-year-old girl was detained. The suspect lured the child to a cultural center, where he committed violent acts that led to his death. He faces life in prison.

In Cherkasy region, a suspect in the murder of a 10-year-old girl was detained

A man who committed violent acts against a 10-year-old girl, which led to her death, has been detained in Cherkasy region. The suspect tried to hide the body. He faces life in prison. This is reported by the National Police of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

Law enforcement officers detained a suspect in a terrible crime committed against a 10-year-old girl in the city of Shpola, Zvenigorod district. The attacker who committed violent acts that led to the death of a child is now detained. He faces life in prison.

The tragedy occurred on June 21, when a resident of the city of Shpola contacted the police with a report about the disappearance of her daughter. The woman said that her 10-year-old child went to a local store and did not return home for a long time.

The territorial division of the Zvenigorod Regional Police Department, as well as the forces of the GUNP in the Cherkasy region, were involved in the search for the minor. Operatives of the Criminal Investigation Department managed to establish that the girl, who was returning home from the store, was approached by an unknown man. He suggested that she go together to the local house of culture.

In the room where no one was present, the attacker committed violent acts against the child, as a result of which he died. To hide his crime, the man tried to hide the body of the murdered child.

Thanks to the prompt actions of law enforcement officers, the suspect was quickly detained. He faces life in prison.

A 25-year-old man was detained in Odesa region for forcing a 9-year-old girl into a neighbor's garden and raping her19.06.24, 16:07 • 12916 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Brent
$67.85
Bitcoin
$84,602.90
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$37.55
Золото
$3,111.51
Ethereum
$1,829.31