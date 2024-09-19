ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

In Cherkasy region man called the police and threatened with explosion: he was detained

In Cherkasy region man called the police and threatened with explosion: he was detained

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 60914 views

A 27-year-old drunken man threatened to detonate grenades, issuing an ultimatum to the police. A measure of restraint in the form of nightly house arrest was imposed on the suspect.

In Cherkasy region , a man called the police, began to issue an ultimatum and threatened with explosion, he was detained, the regional police reported, UNN writes.

Details

The situation occurred on September 15 in the Zolotonosha district of Cherkasy region.

"An unidentified man called the police and began to issue an ultimatum, and in case of failure to fulfill his conditions, he threatened to detonate grenades," the police said.

Police identified the suspect and detained a 27-year-old man who was reportedly intoxicated.

The detainee was served a notice of suspicion under Part 1 of Art. 345 (Threats or violence against a law enforcement officer) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The court has now imposed a measure of restraint on the suspect in the form of nightly house arrest.

He faces up to three years in prison for his actions.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Crimes and emergencies
ukraineUkraine
cherkasyCherkassy
kharkivKharkiv

