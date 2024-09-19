In Cherkasy region man called the police and threatened with explosion: he was detained

In Cherkasy region , a man called the police, began to issue an ultimatum and threatened with explosion, he was detained, the regional police reported, UNN writes.

Details

The situation occurred on September 15 in the Zolotonosha district of Cherkasy region.

"An unidentified man called the police and began to issue an ultimatum, and in case of failure to fulfill his conditions, he threatened to detonate grenades," the police said.

Police identified the suspect and detained a 27-year-old man who was reportedly intoxicated.

The detainee was served a notice of suspicion under Part 1 of Art. 345 (Threats or violence against a law enforcement officer) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The court has now imposed a measure of restraint on the suspect in the form of nightly house arrest.

He faces up to three years in prison for his actions.

Police: man throws grenade from balcony during quarrel in Kharkiv, one wounded