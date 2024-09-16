Police: man throws grenade from balcony during quarrel in Kharkiv, one wounded

In Kharkiv, a man was detained for throwing a grenade at his opponent from the balcony during a verbal conflict, the KORD was involved, the Main Department of the National Police in Kharkiv region reported, UNN writes.

Details

The incident occurred in Saltiv district. The attacker was a man with multiple convictions. The victim received shrapnel wounds and was hospitalized.

"The 43-year-old attacker, while on the balcony of his apartment, threw an RGD-5 grenade in the direction of a 34-year-old man standing near the house during a verbal conflict. As a result of the explosion, the victim sustained shrapnel wounds to his back and legs," the police said.

An emergency medical team reportedly took him to the hospital. "The doctors provided the victim with timely qualified assistance and saved his life," the police said.

"A police operation was launched in connection with the incident. Officers of the KORD special police unit detained the offender. It was a man repeatedly convicted of property crimes and drug trafficking," the police said.

The remnants of the ammunition were seized by the police and sent for examination.

The defendant was detained in accordance with Article 208 of the CPC of Ukraine and served a notice of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 263 (illegal handling of weapons, ammunition or explosives) and Part 2 of Article 15, Part 1 of Article 115 (attempted murder) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to 15 years.

The investigation is establishing the origin of the munition.

