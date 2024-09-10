Man throws grenade near five-story building in Poltava region: three people injured

On September 8, a man threw a grenade near a five-story building in the town of Hrebintsy, Poltava region. The explosion injured three people who were in a gazebo nearby. UNN reports this with reference to the regional police.

Details

Reportedly, on September 8, around four o'clock in the morning, the police received information that an explosion had occurred near an apartment building on Nezalezhnosti Street.

Law enforcement officers have preliminarily established that a drunken man threw a grenade in the yard of a five-story building. As a result of the explosion, three local residents (born in 1989, 1986, 1992) who were in a gazebo nearby were injured. The wounded were taken to the hospital. Their lives are not in danger.

The 28-year-old man involved in the crime was served a notice of suspicion of committing two crimes - hooliganism and illegal possession of explosives or explosive devices.

The issue of choosing a measure of restraint is currently being decided

If convicted, the man faces three to seven years in prison.

