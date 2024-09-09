A 69-year-old man was killed by a grenade explosion in a house in Rivne region

On the evening of September 8, a grenade detonated in a house in the village of Syniv, Rivne region, killing a 69-year-old man. This was reported by the Rivne police, UNN reports.

Doctors reported the incident in the village to the police around 9 p.m. on September 8.

Law enforcement officers found that the munition detonated in one of the rooms of the house where the 69-year-old owner was staying. He died from his injuries.

It is known that the man lived alone.

Investigators opened criminal proceedings over premeditated murder and illegal handling of weapons and ammunition.

The circumstances of the incident are being established. In particular, where the man took the munition and what caused it to detonate.

Law enforcement officers once again reminded citizens of the rules of behavior when finding explosive devices: do not approach, restrict access to the find to other persons, do not touch and call the police and rescuers. Do not take it home under any circumstances.

Grenade explosion near a supermarket in Lubny leaves one dead and three wounded: proceedings opened