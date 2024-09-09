Grenade explosion near a supermarket in Lubny leaves one dead and three wounded: proceedings opened

Police have opened a criminal investigation into the attempted murder of three people over a grenade explosion near a supermarket in Lubny, Poltava region, the regional police department said on Monday, UNN reports.

In Lubny, one person was killed and three local residents were injured as a result of a grenade explosion - the police confirmed.

Details

As noted, on September 8, at about 11 p.m., the police received a report from doctors that a grenade had exploded on Monastyrska Street in the city of Lubny near a supermarket, injuring three people.

"The police found that an unknown man threw an explosive object at a group of people and fled in an unknown direction. As a result of the explosion, three people (born in 1982, 1983 and 1993) were injured and hospitalized in the Lubny Intensive Care Hospital. Operatives and investigators found that a 53-year-old local resident was involved in the crime. His body (without signs of life) with numerous injuries (probably from the explosion of an explosive device) was found near the scene," the police said.

The body was sent for forensic examination to determine the cause of death.

A criminal proceeding was opened over this fact on the grounds of a criminal offense under Part 2 of Article 15, Clause 1 of Part 2 of Article 115 (completed attempted murder of two or more persons) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

At the same time, investigators are investigating the death of the defendant under Part 1 of Article 115 (Murder) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

