In Cherkasy region 9 enemy drones destroyed during almost 8-hour alert
Kyiv • UNN
Cherkasy region was on air alert for almost 8 hours due to enemy UAVs. The defense shot down 9 drones, and there was no information about casualties or damage to infrastructure.
Cherkasy region was on air alert for almost 8 hours because of enemy drones, 9 drones were destroyed, there is no information about victims or infrastructure damage, Ihor Taburets, head of the Cherkasy RMA, said on Telegram on Monday, UNN reports.
For almost eight hours in a row, our region was on alert. Due to enemy UAVs flying from different directions and changing routes. Our defense forces downed nine of them. There was no information about casualties or infrastructure damage
