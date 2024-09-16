In Cherkasy region 9 enemy drones destroyed during almost 8-hour alert

Cherkasy region was on air alert for almost 8 hours because of enemy drones, 9 drones were destroyed, there is no information about victims or infrastructure damage, Ihor Taburets, head of the Cherkasy RMA, said on Telegram on Monday, UNN reports.

