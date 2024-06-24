$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 90411 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 101534 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 118754 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 188758 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 233165 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 143128 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 368976 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181730 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149622 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197914 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

In Bukovina, a man tried to strangle a shopping center employee with a seat belt: what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14628 views

The man tried to strangle an employee of the shopping center and joint venture with a seat belt after he was detained for attempting to illegally cross the border.

In Bukovina, a man tried to strangle a shopping center employee with a seat belt: what is known

After an unsuccessful attempt to illegally cross the border,  a man, heading in an official car of the TSK and SP servicemen, tried to strangle the driver with a seat belt. This is stated in the statement of Chernivtsi regional shopping center and joint venture, reports UNN

The citizen, after an unsuccessful attempt to illegally cross the border, was detained and handed over to the military personnel of the shopping center and SP. heading in the back seat of an official car to clarify the data, attacked the military personnel and inflicted injuries, attempted to strangle the driver with a seat belt

- it is stated in the message of the shopping center and the joint venture.

It is reported that an investigative team was called to calm down the man . 

The shopping center noted that after the crime, the man tried to pretend to be the victim, and posted a corresponding video on the social network.

It should also be noted that the servicemen of the shopping center who were injured joined the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine at the beginning of a large-scale invasion and served in the airborne assault forces. Due to their health condition, they were transferred to the shopping center and the joint venture.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Crimes and emergencies
