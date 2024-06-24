In Bukovina, a man tried to strangle a shopping center employee with a seat belt: what is known

After an unsuccessful attempt to illegally cross the border, a man, heading in an official car of the TSK and SP servicemen, tried to strangle the driver with a seat belt. This is stated in the statement of Chernivtsi regional shopping center and joint venture, reports UNN.

The citizen, after an unsuccessful attempt to illegally cross the border, was detained and handed over to the military personnel of the shopping center and SP. heading in the back seat of an official car to clarify the data, attacked the military personnel and inflicted injuries, attempted to strangle the driver with a seat belt - it is stated in the message of the shopping center and the joint venture.

It is reported that an investigative team was called to calm down the man .

The shopping center noted that after the crime, the man tried to pretend to be the victim, and posted a corresponding video on the social network.

It should also be noted that the servicemen of the shopping center who were injured joined the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine at the beginning of a large-scale invasion and served in the airborne assault forces. Due to their health condition, they were transferred to the shopping center and the joint venture.

