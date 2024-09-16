In Brovary, a driver hit three women on a pedestrian crossing, the victims are in hospital

In the Kyiv region, three women were injured in an accident while crossing the roadway on an unregulated pedestrian crossing in the evening. UNN writes about this with reference to the police of the Kyiv region.

Details

The police reported that on September 15 at about 19:30 on Yaroslav Mudryi Street in Brovary, a 37-year-old driver of a Skoda failed to notice pedestrians and hit them. The victims were crossing the roadway on an unregulated pedestrian crossing.

As a result of the accident, 53, 60, and 84-year-old women were hospitalized in Brovary Hospital.

Investigators initiated a pre-trial investigation over the violation of traffic safety rules under Part 1 of Art. 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Violation of traffic safety rules that caused the victim a moderate bodily injury).

Recall

In the Bila Tserkva district, a drunk driver of a Ford lost control of a car, killing a 17-year-old passenger. The driver was served a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

