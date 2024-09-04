In Britain, Umerov calls for speeding up delivery of critical weapons to Ukraine

During a working visit to the UK, Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov emphasized the need to use long-range weapons to strike military targets in Russia. Umerov also called on partners to speed up the supply of weapons. The minister wrote about this on Facebook, UNN reports.

Details



Umerov pointed out that Russian terrorists have been shelling our cities for days on end. Following Poltava and Sumy, the enemy launched missile attacks on Kryvyi Rih and Lviv. In Lviv, the occupiers cynically hit residential buildings, a few tens of kilometers from the border with NATO member states.

While on a working visit to the UK these days, I once again appealed to our partners and allies to speed up the delivery of critically needed weapons and support.



In particular, during a meeting with the UK Secretary of Defense John Healey, I emphasized the need for long-range weapons to strike military targets in Russia. This is critically important to stop the Russian terror, which today again claimed the lives of our citizens - said Umerov.

According to Umerov, the parties also discussed strengthening cooperation in the defense industry. Ukraine needs new partnerships and additional funding to create long-term joint defense projects.

The issue of developing technologies such as missile systems, drones, electronic warfare systems, and ground robotic systems, where Ukraine already has unique experience and expertise, was raised separately.

Together with the United Kingdom, it is possible to turn this knowledge into real power, the minister believes.

Pentagon: US has not changed its position on Ukraine's strikes on Russia