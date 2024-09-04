ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
In Britain, Umerov calls for speeding up delivery of critical weapons to Ukraine

In Britain, Umerov calls for speeding up delivery of critical weapons to Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27549 views

During his visit to the UK, Ukrainian Defense Minister Umerov called for speeding up the supply of weapons. He emphasized the need for long-range weapons to strike at Russian military targets.

During a working visit to the UK, Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov emphasized the need to use long-range weapons to strike military targets in Russia. Umerov also called on partners to speed up the supply of weapons. The minister wrote about this on Facebook, UNN reports

Details

Umerov pointed out that Russian terrorists have been shelling our cities for days on end. Following Poltava and Sumy, the enemy launched missile attacks on Kryvyi Rih and Lviv. In Lviv, the occupiers cynically hit residential buildings, a few tens of kilometers from the border with NATO member states.

While on a working visit to the UK these days, I once again appealed to our partners and allies to speed up the delivery of critically needed weapons and support.

 In particular, during a meeting with the UK Secretary of Defense John Healey, I emphasized the need for long-range weapons to strike military targets in Russia. This is critically important to stop the Russian terror, which today again claimed the lives of our citizens

- said Umerov.

According to Umerov, the parties also discussed strengthening cooperation in the defense industry. Ukraine needs new partnerships and additional funding to create long-term joint defense projects.

The issue of developing technologies such as missile systems, drones, electronic warfare systems, and ground robotic systems, where Ukraine already has unique experience and expertise, was raised separately.

Together with the United Kingdom, it is possible to turn this knowledge into real power, the minister believes.

Pentagon: US has not changed its position on Ukraine's strikes on Russia04.09.24, 11:41 • 50722 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarPoliticsNews of the World

